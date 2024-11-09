Klingman & Associates LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PDN stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

