Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 64,968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

