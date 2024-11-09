Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 170 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

