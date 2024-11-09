Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.31, reports. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.61. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The stock has a market cap of C$659.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

