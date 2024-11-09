Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) versus LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Financial Contrast

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kindly MD and LifeStance Health Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindly MD $3.10 million 1.65 N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $1.16 billion 2.44 -$186.26 million ($0.41) -17.95

Kindly MD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kindly MD and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -13.05% -10.51% -7.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kindly MD and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 0.00 LifeStance Health Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Kindly MD on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates an outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patient care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

