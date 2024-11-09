Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading 175% Higher – Here’s Why

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) rose 175% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.
Kidoz Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
