Kerusso Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.9% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.