Kerusso Capital Management LLC Buys 543 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.95. 833,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.66 and a twelve month high of $277.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.