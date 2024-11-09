Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE KMT opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 2,429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 46,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

