Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.17 and traded as high as C$6.55. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 427,669 shares trading hands.

KEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of C$107.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

