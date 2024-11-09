Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Head to Head Survey

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kandi Technologies Group and ECD Automotive Design, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

ECD Automotive Design has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 757.14%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and ECD Automotive Design”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $123.60 million 0.95 $10,000.00 ($0.01) -134.00 ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.41 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Risk & Volatility

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.51, meaning that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -0.98% -0.31% -0.25% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Kandi Technologies Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.