Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 74,248 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 74,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $596,211.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,062,987.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 177,734 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,409,430.62.

On Monday, October 21st, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 344,893 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,766,041.86.

On Monday, October 7th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $936,113.13.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,265. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

