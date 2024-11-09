Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.08) to GBX 1,185 ($15.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.42) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of KNOS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 795 ($10.35). 393,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,324. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,038.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 726 ($9.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 849.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 999.89.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

