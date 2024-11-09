JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 6456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $764.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $376,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

