JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPRE. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth $6,287,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 91,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 85,401 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $390.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.