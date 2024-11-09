JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $60.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

