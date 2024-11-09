JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $175.00

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $194.47. 450,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average is $142.01. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 45.06%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.