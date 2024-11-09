JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $175.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 45.06%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
