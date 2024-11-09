JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Guild Stock Performance

Guild stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Guild has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $890.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. Guild had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Guild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

