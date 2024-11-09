JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Guardant Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 660.24% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 23.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,282.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

