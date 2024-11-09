JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $154.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,751,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

