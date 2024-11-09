Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $84.62. 4,338,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

