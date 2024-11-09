Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,209. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

