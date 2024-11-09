Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $84.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after buying an additional 479,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

