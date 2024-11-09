Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

