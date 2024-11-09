John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 7,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.
