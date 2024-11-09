John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 7,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $10,081,000.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

