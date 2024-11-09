JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Price

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

STWD stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 90,046 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

