Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $373,664. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

