Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-20.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.600 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. 868,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,365. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

