iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is LTG Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LTG Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LTG Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $7,642,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $5,988,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $115.28. 629,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

