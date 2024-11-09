iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $146.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

