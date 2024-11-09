iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $201.21 and last traded at $201.02, with a volume of 14552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

