iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 12.4% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $55,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.67 and a 1 year high of $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

