iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 259,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 20,235,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,688,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

