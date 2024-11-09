iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 2.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned 2.04% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $30,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $105.60 and a one year high of $147.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

