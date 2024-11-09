iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.87 and last traded at $135.78, with a volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.