iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 460.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $238.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.79 and a one year high of $238.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

