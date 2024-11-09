iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $343,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $69,276,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 325,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.10 and a 200-day moving average of $194.29. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.