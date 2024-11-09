iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Executive Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $28,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 292.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

