iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lowered by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

