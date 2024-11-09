iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.