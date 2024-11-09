iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.56 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100.31 ($1.31). 98,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 163,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.53 ($1.30).

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.