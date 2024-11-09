iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.94 and last traded at $143.79, with a volume of 29122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.57.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $326,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,066.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the period.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.