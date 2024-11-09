iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
