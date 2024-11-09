iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 36.8% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $601.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $435.37 and a 1-year high of $602.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $574.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

