iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 1.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $48,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

