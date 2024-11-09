iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.