iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.07. 3,934,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

