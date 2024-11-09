iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 100.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.09) EPS.

iRobot Stock Up 0.8 %

iRobot stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,503. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

