Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.4% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $6,661,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $369.57 and a 12-month high of $514.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.