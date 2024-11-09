Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.78 and last traded at $108.64, with a volume of 2843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 234.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $597,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

